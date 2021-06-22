VANCOUVER -- Nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 at an outbreak at Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody.

The outbreak comes as the province continues to see a decline in new cases and as B.C. reports a 77 per cent province-wide vaccination rate among adults.

Fraser Health says it found “evidence of transmission in a medicine/PATH unit” and has since closed that unit to new admissions.

“The emergency department at Eagle Ridge Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital,” reads the June 21 statement from the health authority.

Fraser Health is currently conducting contact tracing and says it has notified everyone affected by the outbreak.

A previous outbreak at Eagle Ridge which began on March 1 when 10 patients tested positive, ended on April 9.