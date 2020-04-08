VANCOUVER -- Outbreaks of the new coronavirus are now underway at four federal prisons.

Corrections officials say two inmates at the Mission Institution in the Fraser Valley were confirmed to have COVID-19 Tuesday but that number has now jumped to 11.

In all, 35 inmates at facilities across Canada have tested positive for the respiratory virus.

Two prisons in Quebec have been hit and there are also seven positive cases at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont.