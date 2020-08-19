VANCOUVER -- Several more flights to and from Vancouver have been added to provincial and federal lists warning of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The BC Centre for Disease Control posted a series of tweets Tuesday, listing several flights that may have had a passenger or crew member with COVID-19.

Passengers on those flights are asked to monitor themselves for two weeks for symptoms of the virus and to get tested if any arise. Passengers on international flights are required to self-isolate for two weeks.

But some of the flights posted by the BCCDC were more than two weeks ago.

The updated list from both the BCCDC and the federal government of possible exposures includes the following trips:

Aug. 1 – Vancouver to Montreal, Air Canada flight 304 (rows 36 to 41)

Aug. 3 – Vancouver to Amsterdam, KLM flight 682 (rows 38 to 44)

Aug. 3 – San Francisco to Vancouver, Air Canada flight 561 (rows 18 to 24)

Aug. 5 – Vancouver to Winnipeg, Air Canada flight 296 (rows 14 to 20)

Aug. 6 – Vancouver to Toronto, Flair flight 8101 (rows 19 to 25)

Aug. 7 – Vancouver to Toronto, Air Canada flight 128 (rows 35 to 41)

Aug. 8 – Vancouver to Toronto, Air Canada flight 128 (rows 18 to 23)

Aug. 8 – Manila to Vancouver, Philippine Air flight 116 (rows 56 to 62)

Aug. 9 – Vancouver to Winnipeg, Air Canada flight 8328 (rows 21 to 27)

Aug. 10 –Vancouver to Toronto, WestJet flight 720 (rows 24 to 30)

Both the BCCDC and the federal government include on their lists, when possible, the rows that might be most at risk of exposure.

Not all flights are listed on both provincial and federal sites, however, and earlier this week, the BCCDC told CTV News it was working on the issue.

"BCCDC is working with the Public Health Agency of Canada to determine the cause of this discrepancy and ensure such situations can be mitigated in the future," said Jane Campbell in an emailed statement.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.