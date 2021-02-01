VANCOUVER -- Several more flights in and out of B.C. have been added to the province's COVID-19 exposure warning list, with passengers being advised to watch for systems of the disease.

The latest flight details were posted by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Sunday and Monday.

The most recent flights added to the list are:

Jan. 21: WestJet flight 3040 from Cranbrook to Calgary

Jan. 24: Air Canada flight 202 from Vancouver to Calgary

Jan. 24: American Airlines flight 1539 from Dallas to Vancouver

Jan. 26: WestJet flight 3019 from Calgary to Nanaimo

Jan. 26: American Airlines flight 1539 from Dallas to Vancouver

Jan. 27: WestJet 129 from Calgary to Vancouver

Jan. 27: AeroMexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver

Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine in British Columbia, but health officials have advised against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Anyone arriving internationally, however, must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. They're also required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight, but that test can be taken up to 72 hours before they take off.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new measures for international travel. Flights to Mexico and the Caribbean are cancelled until April 30 and a new rule requiring entrants to Canada quarantine in a hotel at their own expense will be introduced soon.

Anyone who was on one of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.