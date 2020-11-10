VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen additional flights have been added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure warning list over the past few days, with health officials warning passengers should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted multiple notices online about flights travelling in and out of the province.

The most recent domestic flights are:

Oct. 27: Air Canada flight 855 from London to Vancouver

Oct. 28: WestJet flight 164 from Vancouver to Edmonton

Oct. 28: Flair flight 8417 from Vancouver to Toronto

Oct. 29: WestJet flight 183 from Calgary to Kelowna

Oct. 30: Swoop flight 118 from Abbotsford to Hamilton

Nov. 1: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal

Nov. 2: Swoop flight 406 from Toronto to Abbotsford

Nov. 2: WestJet flight 711 from Toronto to Vancouver

Nov. 2: Air Canada flight 8075 from Vancouver to Victoria

Nov. 3: Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver

Nov. 4: Air Canada flight 106 from Vancouver to Toronto

Nov. 4: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver

The following international flights were also recently added to the list:

Oct. 31: Alaska Airlines flight 3304 from Seattle to Vancouver

Nov. 2: United Airlines flight 1641 from Denver to Vancouver

Nov. 2: Air Canada flight 855 from London (UK) to Vancouver

Nov. 2: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver

The BCCDC's online list also indicates specific seat rows where passengers are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the disease.

While all passengers on these flights should monitor themselves for symptoms, only those arriving internationally are required to self-isolate.

Anyone who develops symptoms should seek testing.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.