VANCOUVER -- More flights have been added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure warning list, with health officials saying travellers should monitor for symptoms.

The BC Centre for Disease Control posted a warning to Twitter about the two additional flights on Monday, pushing the number of travel-related exposures reported on provincial and federal sites last month to 65.

The first flight added to the list, Air Canada flight 214, left from Vancouver on Aug. 20, travelling to Calgary.

The second, Air Transat flight 931, left from Vancouver for Toronto. Passengers in rows 19 to 25 on that flight may be at a heightened risk of exposure, the BCCDC says.

The BCCDC includes on its list, when available, the rows that might be most at risk of a possible exposure, but recommends anyone on the domestic flights self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.