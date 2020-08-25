VANCOUVER -- Three more flights have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 exposure warning list.

The centre posted the additional flights on Monday. Two are domestic, while one is international.

The first flight – Sichuan Airlines flight 8501 – arrived in Vancouver on Aug. 11 from Chengdu, China. No specific rows were reported as having a possible increased risk of exposure to the disease.

The second – WestJet flight 164 – departed from Vancouver and travelled to Edmonton on Aug. 12. Rows seven to 13 on that flight may have a higher risk of exposure, the BCCDC says.

Finally, Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver on Aug. 18 was also added to the list. The BCCDC says rows 24 to 30 may have been affected.

Anyone who was a passenger on any of the three flights is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks. If any symptoms develop, the passenger should self-isolate and seek testing.

Anyone arriving on an international flight is required to self-isolate for two weeks.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.

Since the start of the month, 46 flights in and out of B.C. have so far been posted on either the federal government's or the BCCDC's exposure warning list.