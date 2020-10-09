VANCOUVER -- More flights through the Vancouver International Airport have been added to a growing list of possible exposures to COVID-19.

On Thursday afternoon, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control added two flights to its dedicated webpage.

Those flights are:

WestJet flight 320 on Sept. 27, from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 23 to 29)

WestJet flight 132 on Oct. 1, from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 14 to 20)

Passengers seated near someone with novel coronavirus are no longer notified directly. Instead, anyone who's travelled by air is advised to monitor lists such as the ones maintained by the BCCDC.

The BCCDC lists the most recent international and domestic flights on its website.

Additionally, visitors to the site can click to view all flights with confirmed COVID-19 cases dating back to March 5.

Those who have been exposed to coronavirus are asked to self-isolate, meaning to stay home, wash their hands regularly, clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces and more.

They should also not have visitors to their homes during that time.