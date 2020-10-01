VANCOUVER -- The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control added two more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures Thursday.

Both Air Canada flights took place on Sept. 23, and neither reported the rows considered to be at highest risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna and flight 855 from London to Vancouver each had at least one case of COVID-19 on board, according to the BCCDC.

Anyone who was on either flight should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing and self-isolate if any develop.

Passengers arriving from international destinations are required to quarantine for 14 days upon landing in B.C.

More than 60 flights involving B.C. airports had cases of COVID-19 on board during the month of September, and at least one affected domestic flight took off or landed every day between Sept. 1 and Sept. 24, according to CTV News Vancouver's tracking of the exposure incidents.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.