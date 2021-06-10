VANCOUVER -- The rate of daily COVID-19 cases has fallen below 10 infections per 100,000 people in every city in British Columbia except one, according to the latest modelling data.

The numbers show that only Grand Forks, a municipality of about 4,000 people in the province's West Kootenay region, experienced a higher case rate during the week ending on June 7. The city recorded just under 16 infections per 100,000 during that time.

"In some of those small communities, the case rates can be quite high even though the numbers are small," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. "But this reminds us that there still can be transmission if we're not careful."

Meanwhile, several regions of B.C. recorded zero cases that week, including the Bella Coola Valley and northern Vancouver Island. Most areas of Vancouver were below five cases per 100,000 people, with the exception of the city's northeast.

The modelling data also revealed the reproductive rate – the number of additional COVID-19 cases generated by each infection – has fallen below zero in every health authority region of the province for the first time in months.

Henry credited the success to widespread vaccinations, as well as the public's co-operation in abiding by COVID-19 health orders and guidelines.

"Community transmission, hospitalizations and deaths are all declining as immunizations go up," she said. "The key to our success is everybody, it's all of you. First, to lessen the spread and then to get immunized."

