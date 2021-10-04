COVID-19 mask mandate goes into effect for K-12 students in B.C. schools
B.C.’s expanded mask mandate in schools is in effect Monday, amid a spike in new COVID-19 infections among school aged children.
The change came after pressure from parents, teachers, and school districts prompted the province to expand the mask order to all grades.
The provincial health officer made the announcement on Friday, extending the mandate to include kindergarten to Grade 3 students.
“I'm not the only person who makes these decisions so it is something that we have a large group of people who are working with public health. It's in partnership with the school districts that parent advisory committees and others,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Henry said the change was not due to a lack of confidence in her policy, but rather due to new data.
Under the new rules, all kindergarten to Grade 12 students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks in all indoor areas, including at desks and on school buses.
Masks may be removed temporarily for eating or drinking, identification, to play a wind instrument, or to engage in physical activity.
Those who cannot tolerate wearing a mask for health or behavioural reasons, or are unable to put on or remove a mask without assistance are exempt.
Masks are also not required while providing a service to a person with a disability or diverse ability where visual cues, facial expressions and/or lip reading/movements are important.
Dr. Henry said the policy will be in place until at least the end of Christmas break, but could be extended if case counts remain high.
There is currently no approved vaccine for kids under the age of 12.
Pfizer plans to file a formal submission to Health Canada later this month for use of its vaccine for kids aged five to 11.
-
-
-
