COVID-19 mask mandate goes into effect for K-12 students in B.C. schools

A caretaker puts a face mask on a young boy. (Shutterstock) A caretaker puts a face mask on a young boy. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada's first official Truth and Reconciliation day in the community, prompting one major Indigenous advocacy organization to call on him to voice his contrition in public.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener