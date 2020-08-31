VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s finance minister says the COVID-19 pandemic affected the province's financial results for the 2019-20 fiscal year, leading to a $321 million deficit.

In an update releasing audited statements from the 2019 budget, Carole James says "unforeseen changes" in 2019's fourth fiscal quarter led to the significant deficit.

James says the deficit is $595 million lower than the surplus originally projected in the 2019 budget.

"While the first three quarters of 2019-20 reflected a modest surplus and steady economic growth, COVID-19 led to lower tax revenues and losses at ICBC in the fourth quarter," James said in a news release.

"Despite the impacts of COVID-19, I am encouraged that B.C. continues to show positive signs, including improving employment numbers, robust capital spending and the best debt affordability in Canada."

James says the costs associated with the pandemic – like public health measures – along with lower tax revenue because of the pandemic are some of the reasons for the deficit.

She says there was also a $298-million ICBC investment lost because of market conditions due to COVID-19 that also contributed.

"The final quarter of the fiscal year brought many challenges," James said. "B.C. isn't alone in facing these challenges, but we are in a strong position to weather them."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.