VANCOUVER -- Another nine businesses in B.C.'s Lower Mainland have temporarily closed their doors in the past week because of likely COVID-19 transmission between employees.

Of the nine recent closures, which were ordered between May 19 and May 26, eight were in the Fraser Health Region. The ninth was in Vancouver Coastal Health.

The latest closures include a pub, two fitness centres and a church office.

An exposure notice was posted for Beauty 4ever Nail Salon in Langley Township. The salon was also temporarily closed, but those who visited the salon May 12 to May 17 between specific hours should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and seek testing if any develop.

Those hours are:

9:50 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12 and 13

9:50 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 15

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 16

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 17

No exposure notices have been posted recently in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Since the beginning of April, dozens of businesses in the Lower Mainland have been ordered to close due to likely transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace.

On April 12, the province began allowing WorkSafeBC prevention officers to serve businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease. The closures last for at least 10 days. Once the orders are lifted, business names are removed from the health authorities' closure websites.

While WorkSafeBC officers deliver the closure orders, they only do so at the direction of a local medical health officer.

"Closures only occur if a cluster of three or more cases is identified at a workplace and transmission is likely to have happened within the workplace," a statement on Fraser Health's website says.

"Most COVID-19 cases acquire infection through household or social exposures and do not transmit it to others at their workplace, therefore the identification of workers with infection at a worksite does not always result in closure."

Some businesses may not be forced to close if it's determined to be in the public interest to keep them open. Those workplaces can include police and fire stations, health-care facilities, grocery stores, schools, daycares and courthouses, according to the Fraser Health website.

The most recent additions to Lower Mainland business closures, organized by the dates the closures began, are:

May 19

No. 1 Beef Noodle in Burnaby

May 20

ACM Glass in Surrey

Beauty 4ever Nail Salon in Langley Township

Northview Community Church in Abbotsford (main office only)

May 21

Paddlewheeler Pub in New Westminster

Planet Fitness in Surrey

Domus Homes Group – The Victoria in North Vancouver

May 25

Gold's Gym in Langley

May 26

Selkirk Community Inclusion Day Program

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday