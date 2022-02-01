COVID-19 in B.C.: Youth sports tournaments resume, but not in schools

More of B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions lifted Tuesday with many youth sports tournaments now allowed once again.

However, not everyone is able to play just yet because the eased restrictions only apply to sports associations.

Tournaments in schools are still prohibited, creating an unlevel playing field.

“Clubs cost money. Not every kid can participate in club sports whereas every kid can compete in school sports,” said Amrit Lalli, coach of the Victoria High School senior boys' basketball team.

The decision was made last week, with Dr. Bonnie Henry saying organized tournaments for those 21 and under could resume Feb. 1.

Masks will be required when participants are not actively playing.

Proof of vaccination will also be needed for all spectators 12 years and older and all parents, coaches and volunteers.

But unlike the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education has not OK’d the return of tournament play.

An online petition with more than 11,600 signatures is calling on officials to reconsider.

In a statement to CTV News, the ministry says, “We recognize the importance of sports for students and school communities. At this time, school districts are focused on ensuring all students have access to in-person learning, which is crucial to the intellectual, social and emotional wellbeing of children.”

It also says ministry staff and public health experts are reviewing the guidelines.

Teams are allowed to play their league games against local schools with empty stands.

Adult sports tournaments will remain restricted for now as well.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island’s Jordan Cunningham