VANCOUVER -- A day after the province declared a state of emergency over the growing COVID-19 pandemic, B.C.'s top health officials are set to give another update to the public Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing B.C.'s total up to 231.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Dix and Henry are scheduled to give another update.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will livestream the news conference.

During Wednesday's announcement, Dix became visibly emotional while describing the increasing challenges posed by the pandemic, and the need for people to listen to health officials' advice in order to protect vulnerable members of the community.

"We are all in this together. We count on each other to take the appropriate precautions to keep one another safe," he said.

"We're learning how much we mean to one another – every single person watching and every single person in this room and all of the other rooms in B.C. It's that shared experience, that shared responsibility that has to continue to drive us."

So far, the province has already banned gatherings of more than 50 people, closed public schools from kindergarten to Grade 12 indefinitely, and postponed non-urgent surgeries in an attempt to curtail the spread of the virus and ensure health care resources are available when needed most. As well, bars and clubs have been temporarily shut down.

The federal government also announced a mutual agreement between Canada and the U.S. to prohibit non-essential travel between the two countries. Those border restrictions are expected to be in place by the weekend.

Of B.C.'s 231 cases, there are 144 people with COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. Another 58 cases are located in the Fraser Health region, which covers Vancouver's eastern suburbs and communities as far east as Hope B.C.

There are also 16 cases in the Island Health region, which includes Vancouver Island, nine in the Interior Health region, which includes the cities of Kelowna and Kamloops, and four in the Northern Health region, which covers the rest of the province.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday