VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 update will be released in B.C. Wednesday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The written statement, which will be distributed in the afternoon, will also outline any new deaths or outbreaks connected to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, health officials revealed an additional 97 cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total 7,376. Another 102 people recovered from the disease, however, bringing the number of active cases down slightly to 1,590.

Officials also said there were 63 people in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, up from 58 the day before. The number of patients in intensive care also increased to 20, from 15.

"There is much that we know about COVID-19 and much that we continue to learn each day. What we do know is that now is the time for all of us to take a step back so we can move forward safely," Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement.

B.C. also extended it's record-breaking state of emergency for the 14th time Tuesday.

Dix and Henry will return for an in-person briefing on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel