VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get another snapshot on how COVID-19 is spreading in the province, as an update on new cases and any additional deaths or outbreaks is coming Friday.

That update will be delivered through a written statement from the health ministry in the afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry gave a live briefing Thursday and announced 29 new cases of the virus. As of that update, there were 242 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., but only five people were in hospital because of the virus.

No additional deaths were announced.

"We're conscious and grateful that no one has passed away from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours," Dix said Thursday.

"We're also grateful that there are only five people in hospital with COVID-19, which I think is the lowest number since the middle of March, which is a significant improvement."

Henry and Dix will return for live briefings on Tuesday and Thursday next week. There won't be an update over the weekend, but written statements will be released next Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

