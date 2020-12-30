VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give another COVID-19 update Wednesday, revealing how many new cases, deaths and outbreaks were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update will come in a written statement, rather than a live briefing.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix covered five days' worth of test results from over the Christmas period. Since Christmas Eve, the province recorded another 2,206 new coronavirus infections.

As well, another 74 people died.

"Our condolences go out to all the families who are mourning their loss, to the care providers and to the communities who have lost loved ones," Henry said. "We mourn with you and feel your loss intensely."

Eight more outbreaks were also declared and another 3,391 people recovered from the disease.

Henry warned, however, that it will take some time to learn how people's behaviour over the Christmas long weekend will impact the province's case numbers. She also urged British Columbians to keep their New Year's Eve celebrations quiet this year.

Henry and Dix are expected to return for a live briefing on Thursday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel