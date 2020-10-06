VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will reveal how many new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours in a written statement Tuesday.

The statement will also give an update on any additional deaths and outbreaks that were reported.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry shared three days' worth of COVID-19 test results, revealing 358 more people were confirmed to have the disease.

Henry also announced four more people died over the weekend, bringing B.C.'s death toll from the coronavirus to 242.

"These tragedies are compounded by the fact that we cannot mourn in the ways we usually do," Henry said Monday. "Our condolences go to the families and to the care teams and communities who have lost people in the last week."

During her update, Henry also revealed the latest modelling data for the spread of COVID-19. She said B.C.'s curve has started to bend downward and that schools being open hasn't caused a spike in transmission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.