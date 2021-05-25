VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 update Tuesday, sharing details on how many more cases of the disease were recorded in the past day.

That update, which will also include information on the latest deaths and outbreaks related to the coronavirus, will be released in the afternoon.

It's unclear, however, if the case data will be announced during a live briefing when officials are announcing the province's reopening plan or if it will come in a written statement later in the afternoon.

On Monday, which marked the end of the May long weekend, officials announced three days' worth of COVID-19 cases. Between Friday and Monday, fewer than 1,000 infections were recorded.

There were 356 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 325 from Saturday to Sunday, and 293 from Sunday to Monday.

The last time B.C. announced fewer than 300 cases in a single day was on Feb. 1.

The province's rolling weekly average dropped to 383 infections per day, the lowest it's been since Nov. 5.

However, 12 more people died from the disease over the weekend, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,679.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel