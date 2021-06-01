VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will release another COVID-19 update Tuesday, giving details on the latest cases recorded in the province.

That update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, will also have information on the latest deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates for B.C.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave a live COVID-19 update. The pair announced 708 more people tested positive for the disease locally over the weekend and 11 more people died.

From Sunday to Monday, just 212 cases were identified, which represents the lowest single-day increase since Oct. 26.

As of Monday, B.C.'s weekly average dropped to 277 per day, the lowest it's been since Oct. 31. The province's active caseload fell to 2,953, marking the first time it's been under 3,000 since Nov. 2.

While case counts have been trending in the right direction, Henry said during the briefing it remains "a time of caution for all of us."

"New strains are circulating and outbreaks are still occurring in schools, in hospitals, in long-term care and in our communities," Henry said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel