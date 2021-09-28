COVID-19 in B.C.: Update on latest case counts coming as daily average tops 700

Vancouver -

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Tuesday after the seven-day average for new infections rose dramatically over the weekend.

The latest update will likely be released in a written statement in the afternoon, though provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.

On Monday, the COVID-19 update covered three days' worth of case data. The province announced 2,239 more people tested positive for the disease over a three-day period, which pushed the seven-day average for cases to 728. On Friday, that average was 650.

Officials also announced 18 more people died. That meant the seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths increased to 5.86 per day, the highest it's been since mid-February.

The number of infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital decreased to 303, including 141 people in intensive care. That's down from 319 hospitalizations as of Friday afternoon, when 149 patients were in ICU.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel