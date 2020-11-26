VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many more cases have been added to the province's total.

The update, which is coming in a written statement, will also reveal if there were any additional deaths or outbreaks related to the disease over the past 24 hours.

For months, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have held in-person briefings most Tuesdays and Thursdays. This week, however, they're holding three on Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead.

When Dix and Henry spoke live on Wednesday, they announced another 13 people had died from the coronavirus, making it the deadliest day the province has seen in the pandemic. As well, 738 more people tested positive for the disease since the day before.

As of that update, B.C. had 7,616 active COVID-19 cases, including 294 people who were in hospital, 61 of whom were in intensive care.

The pair also announced a correction to data on new cases released in recent weeks. Among the changes was a reduction in the total number of cases reported on Tuesday. While health officials reported 941 new cases - a new record - there were actually 695, Henry said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday