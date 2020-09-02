VANCOUVER -- In an update Wednesday afternoon, B.C.'s health ministry will reveal how many new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

The written statement will also reveal if any additional deaths or outbreaks were reported.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry announced in a written statement 58 more cases, which was the lowest daily caseload the province had seen in more than two weeks.

One more death was also reported.

As of Tuesday's update, B.C.'s total active case number was 1,124 and the death toll sat at 209.

Henry and Dix will return for a live briefing Thursday, when they will also reveal the latest COVID-19 modelling data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione