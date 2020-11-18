VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. will release another COVID-19 update Wednesday, revealing how many new cases, deaths and outbreaks were reported over the past 24 hours.

The update will be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, B.C. broke several of its COVID-19 records as health officials announced the most deaths and new cases in a 24-hour period, after 11 people died and 717 more people tested positive.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also revealed active case counts and hospitalizations were at a record high.

"We need everyone working together to stay small, stay local and help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province," Dix and Henry said in a joint written statement.

"The biggest impact you can make is through the small actions you take every day."

