COVID-19 in B.C.: Update coming from health ministry after 9 more deaths announced

Vancouver -

Another COVID-19 update is coming from B.C.'s health ministry Thursday, the day after nine additional deaths related to the disease were announced.

As with all case updates released in recent months, the latest is expected to be delivered in a written statement in the afternoon. It will also have information on deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates recorded in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the province's health ministry said 752 more COVID-19 infections were added to the local total. The latest cases brought the province's rolling seven-day average for new infections to 685, down from 694 on Tuesday.

The largest portion of Wednesday's new cases was found in the Fraser Health region, where 297 people tested positive, according to the ministry.

Interior Health added 164 cases, Northern Health added 130, Vancouver Coastal Health added 85 and Island Health added 76.

On a per-capita basis, Northern Health continues to have the highest rate of infection in the province by a wide margin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday