VANCOUVER -- How many more cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours? Have there been any more deaths?

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, will have the latest update during a news conference Tuesday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the event LIVE @ 3 p.m.

During her update the day before, Henry said a B.C. man in his 40s died at home even though he was known to have novel coronavirus.

It was not clear why the man wasn't being cared for in hospital, and few details were provided other than that he lived in the Lower Mainland.

Henry announced Monday the total number of confirmed cases in B.C. had reached 1,266, and nearly 80 others have recovered.

She added the number of care homes and assisted living facilities currently dealing with outbreaks has decreased from 24 to 21.

Looking for an American Sign Language translation of the news conference? Watch it live on the provincial government's YouTube page.