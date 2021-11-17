COVID-19 in B.C.: Update coming after case average reached 3-month low

Vancouver -

A COVID-19 update will be released by health officials Wednesday after the province reached a three-month low in its seven-day case average.

The latest update will come in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, officials announced 338 more people tested positive for the disease. That pushed the province's rolling weekly average to 451, which is the lowest its been since Aug. 12.

Recent modelling has indicated the province is getting transmission under control, something provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has credited, in part, to widespread vaccination.

But Henry has also warned that progress can be reversed if people don't continue to take precautions over the fall and winter, and asked residents to think small when planning holiday gatherings this year.

As of Tuesday, 90.7 per cent of eligible residents have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 86.8 have had two. The government is currently offering third doses to some seniors and other vulnerable groups whose antibody protection may be waning, and will be providing boosters to the rest of the province early next year.

Vaccine approval in children age five to 11 is also expected soon, and Henry urged parents to register their children early so they can potentially be vaccinated before the holidays.

