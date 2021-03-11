VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many more positive tests for the disease have been recorded in the past day.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also share numbers on the latest deaths and outbreaks connected to the coronavirus. It's unclear, however, if those details will be released during a live afternoon briefing on modelling or in a written statement later on in the day.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1 p.m.

In their last update, Henry and Dix announced 531 new infections of the disease and 51 additional cases involving variants of concern. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/covid-19-update-b-c-reports-531-new-infections-another-51-confirmed-variant-cases-1.5341458

As of that update, the province had recorded a total of 85,650 cases since the start of the pandemic, 627 of which are known to have involved one of three COVID-19 variants that have caused some alarm among health officials.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Henry and Dix said 109 of the variant cases remain active and "the remaining people have recovered."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel