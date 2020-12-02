VANCOUVER -- The day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day so far in the COVID-19 pandemic, the province's top health officials will give another update on the spread of the disease.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live Wednesday afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update, which came in a written statement, revealed another 16 people died from the disease. That marked the highest single-day death count so far.

Health officials also announced 656 new cases of COVID-19, which was below the province's seven-day average of 752.

As of that update, B.C. had recorded a total of 33,894 infections since the start of the pandemic, including 5,269 over the past week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel