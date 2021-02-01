VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. will give a COVID-19 update Monday, revealing three days' worth of cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give an update in the afternoon.

Last Friday, Henry and Dix announced 514 new cases of the disease and five more deaths. Active cases in the province increased by about 100, to 4,557.

During the update, Henry revealed the province is expecting a decreased number of Moderna vaccine doses this week. Health officials had previously announced a two-week shortage of Pfizer doses.

"Of course, this is disappointing for all of us. We are working with what we have available to best address those most at risk and those hotspots and outbreaks that are happening in communities around the province," Henry said.

As of Friday, nearly 125,000 people had received the vaccine in B.C., and about 4,300 had been given their second dose.

