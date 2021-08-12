VANCOUVER -- With COVID-19 case counts rising in B.C., the province's top health officials will give an update Thursday on the local pandemic response.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix no longer give regularly scheduled COVID-19 updates, but the pair will speak at noon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 12 p.m.

Details weren't provided on what they'll speak about. However, infections have risen steadily in the province in recent weeks.

On Thursday, B.C. recorded the biggest daily increase in positive tests since mid-May. The update, delivered in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, pushed B.C.'s seven-day average for new cases to 411 per day. The last time it was that high was May 21.

About 48 per cent of the latest COVID-19 infections came from the Interior Health region, where several tough restrictions have been re-introduced to combat a surge in transmission.

Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care also increased Wednesday.

The number of outbreaks in long-term care homes has also risen in recent weeks. As of Wednesday, there were eight active outbreaks in long-term care homes in B.C.

Terry Lake, CEO of BC Care Providers Association, said Wednesday there are concerns over the vaccination rates of care home staff.

"If we don't have enough levels of staff vaccination, then it does leave care homes vulnerable. And we do know that some homes have as low as 60 or 65 per cent participation in the vaccination program among staff," Lake said.

The association has called for mandatory vaccinations for all care home staff.

Late last month Henry said she had "very little patience for people that aren't immunized in health care."

"If people choose not to be immunized and you work in health care then you will not be able to work in certain settings without taking additional measures," she said. "There will be consequences for that decision."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel