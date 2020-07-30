VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give a live briefing Thursday, outlining new cases of COVID-19 and any new deaths or outbreaks.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the update in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the health ministry revealed 41 more cases of COVID-19 in the province, but said the number of people hospitalized because of the virus had decreased to six.

There were no additional deaths in the province, and, because 33 more people recovered, the number of active cases was 259 as of Wednesday.

Many of the newly recorded cases were connected to outbreaks on Haida Gwaii and at the Fraser Valley Packers Inc.

"Of note, there are no health concerns related to the consumption of fruit from Fraser Valley Packers," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement Wednesday.

