VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor will give a live COVID-19 briefing Thursday, outlining how many new cases of the disease were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will also reveal whether there were any additional deaths or outbreaks.

The last COVID-19 update, which came in a written statement, revealed 640 more people tested positive for the disease. As well, another 24 people died.

Officials also announced yet another COVID-19 outbreak in the province's health-care system, this time at the Sunrise of Vancouver seniors' home.

In their written statement, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged people to continue doing their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"Many people have already made the commitment to make their holiday celebrations safe celebrations – by staying small and connecting virtually instead," they said.

"There are countless creative ways for us to have those important connections and also protect our communities and the people we care for most. Let’s continue to do our part and break the chain of transmission in B.C."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel