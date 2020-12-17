COVID-19 update: 640 cases and 24 deaths in latest data from B.C. health ministry
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Father wants school mask mandate after 6-year-old tests positive for COVID-19
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
30 employees at Surrey poultry plant have tested positive for COVID-19
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
'Orders are clear': COVID-19 enforcement expanding in B.C.
B.C. mom finally meets newborn son after coming out of COVID-19 coma
3 B.C. care homes have COVID-19 outbreaks of more than 100 cases
Mounties increasing patrols at Big White due to 'perceived lack of compliance' with COVID-19 rules
More flights involving B.C. airports added to COVID-19 exposures list
Shoppers Drug Mart gauging interest in providing rapid COVID-19 testing to businesses
No free transit this New Year's Eve as B.C. remains under COVID restrictions
B.C. mine outbreak includes 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, spans 3 sites
Some exercises permitted to resume in B.C., but others are still suspended
'We have flattened': B.C.'s health officer says major effects of COVID-19 restrictions still to be seen