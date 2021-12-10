COVID-19 in B.C. schools: Fraser Health posts lowest exposure total of the school year so far

The number of schools on COVID-19 exposure lists in the Lower Mainland declined this week, with Fraser Health recording its lowest total since B.C. health authorities resumed posting exposure notifications in late September.

Fraser Health still accounts for the lion's share of exposures in the Lower Mainland, however. There were 90 schools on the health authority's list as of Friday, compared to just 10 schools on Vancouver Coastal Health's list.

CTV News Vancouver's weekly tracking of COVID-19 exposures posted on Lower Mainland health authority lists, as of the week ending Dec. 10, 2021.

It should be noted that one of the schools on the Vancouver Coastal Health list is located in the Central Coast region, well outside the Lower Mainland.

Between the two lists, there were 100 schools dealing with recent COVID-19 exposures as of Friday. That's the lowest total CTV News Vancouver has seen in its weekly tracking since the first week exposures were posted.

In Fraser Health, the 90 schools on the list is lower than the 92 that were seen during the week that ended Oct. 2, making this week the lowest the exposure total has been all school year.

Schools are added to the lists when a student or staff member tests positive and officials believe there is a risk of ongoing transmission to other members of the school community.

Fraser Health removes schools from its list two weeks after the last exposure date, while Vancouver Coastal Health removes schools four weeks after the last exposure date.

Exposure notifications are not posted for every case of COVID-19 associated with a school community, and schools are not added to the health authority lists until after close contacts have been notified directly by public health officials.

The lower exposure totals seen in recent weeks come as B.C.'s overall caseloads have been trending down.

On Friday, however, the province added its largest single-day total of new infections in three weeks, with 437 new coronavirus cases confirmed. The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the province also ticked up, to 347 from 342.

With one week of school left before winter break for most B.C. students, the effects of an increase in provincial caseloads - if, indeed, one materializes - may not be seen in increased school exposures until the new year.

Previous CTV News analysis has suggested that if school exposures are correlated to daily case counts, it is as a lagging indicator, similar to hospitalizations. The number of hospitalizations tends to take longer to start rising or declining than the rolling seven-day average for new cases.