COVID-19 in B.C. schools: 173 exposures on Lower Mainland health authority lists

Vancouver -

There were 173 schools on COVID-19 exposure lists published by Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health on Friday.

That's an increase of 21 from the previous week, but within the range seen since early October.

As has been the case throughout the school year, the vast majority of reported exposures were in Fraser Health, where 161 schools were listed Friday. There were 12 schools on the Vancouver Coastal Health list, though not all of them are in Metro Vancouver or the Lower Mainland. One is in the Central Coast region and one is on the Sunshine Coast.

Schools are added to the lists when a student or staff member tests positive and officials believe there is a risk of ongoing transmission to other members of the school community.

Fraser Health removes schools from its list two weeks after the last exposure date, while Vancouver Coastal Health removes schools four weeks after the last exposure date.

Exposure notifications are not posted for every case of COVID-19 associated with a school community, and schools are not added to the health authority lists until after close contacts have been notified directly by public health officials.

Children between the ages of five and 11, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, continue to have the highest rate of infections in the province, according to the latest weekly data summary from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Compared to only the unvaccinated in older age groups, however, those ages five to 11 are catching the coronavirus at a lower rate.

While vaccinated people can still become infected with COVID-19 and spread it to others, B.C. data shows they are about one-tenth as likely as those who are unvaccinated to contract the virus. The unvaccinated are also 55 times more likely than vaccinated people to be hospitalized if they become infected.

Given this data, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a modelling presentation last week that COVID-19 "is now a preventable disease, particularly in severe illness (and) hospitalizations."