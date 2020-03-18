VANCOUVER -- With more than 180 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C., the province's top health officials are set to give another update on its response to the spreading virus on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, B.C. declared a public health emergency after reporting three more deaths due to the novel coronavirus and 83 additional positive cases.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to give an update on steps B.C. is taking to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will livestream the news conference.

Henry said declaring a public health emergency allows her to take action more swiftly.

"We've taken a number of unprecedented measures in the last few days," she said Tuesday. "This declaration of an emergency allows me to be faster, more streamlined and nimble in the things we need to do right now."

The province has already banned gatherings of more than 50 people, closed public schools from kindergarten to Grade 12 indefinitely, and postponed non-urgent surgeries in an attempt to curtail the spread of the virus and ensure health care resources are available when needed most. As well, bars and clubs have been temporarily shut down.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced a mutual agreement between Canada and the U.S. to prohibit non-essential travel between the two countries.

"In both our countries we're encouraging people to stay home," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference.

B.C. has recorded 186 positive cases of COVID-19. Seven people have died in the province from the virus.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel