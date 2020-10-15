VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Thursday, as the province's top doctor will reveal how many new cases of the disease were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will also share information about any additional deaths or outbreaks.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In the last update from the province's health ministry, delivered through a written statement Wednesday, officials said another 158 people had COVID-19. That brought the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 10,892.

No more outbreaks were reported, and an outbreak at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver was declared over.

Most of B.C.'s cases of COVID-19 have been located in the Lower Mainland, with 3,941 recorded in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 5,697 in Fraser Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday