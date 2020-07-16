VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s premier will take questions from the media Thursday, as the province continues to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Premier John Horgan will speak from Victoria in the morning.

In a briefing last week, Horgan said the province had "great reasons for optimism" in its COVID-19 recovery.

"I'm pretty excited about where we are," he said.

Horgan said he was confident federal stimulus spending will flow to British Columbia and said hundreds of millions was confirmed by the federal government earlier this month, solidifying his plans to make strategic investments in infrastructure.

Along with low virus cases, Horgan said many sectors have started to see recovery after dramatic downturns because of the pandemic, like BC Ferries and transit.

The premier has seen high approval ratings during the pandemic, with a 17-point increase compared to last November, according to a recent survey conducted by Insights West.

"These approval ratings could translate into a landslide victory for Horgan when we go to the polls in May of 2021," Insights West's analysis of the results says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.