COVID-19 in B.C.: Omicron cases up to 302 as province announces new restrictions

B.C. added 789 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Friday, as well as three more deaths.

A written statement from the Ministry of Health also indicated that there have now been 302 confirmed cases of the concerning Omicron variant of the virus in the province.

That's more than double the number that had been confirmed as of Thursday, and more are expected in the coming days.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a briefing on new restrictions aimed at reducing transmission that Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta variant and will likely become the dominant variant in the province in the coming weeks.

To slow the rate of new infections, the province announced new restrictions on personal gatherings and large events on Friday. The changes will take effect Monday.

After several days of sharply rising case counts, Friday's update represented a less dramatic increase, with only 36 more cases confirmed than the previous day, rather than the hundreds seen earlier in the week.

Still, the rolling seven-day average for daily new cases rose again, to 539 from 489 on Thursday. The last time the rolling average was above 500 was Nov. 11.

Active cases also rose again, topping 4,000 for the first time since Nov. 13. There are currently 4,313, a dramatic increase from the fewer than 3,000 that were active in B.C. as of Monday.

Among the active cases, 191 infectious patients are hospitalized, including 74 who are in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 225,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., and 2,399 deaths.

In announcing the new restrictions Friday, Henry said the alarming rate at which Omicron spreads could quickly strain B.C.'s hospitals and their weary staff, even if the variant is less likely to cause severe illness than previous iterations.

None of the province's Omicron cases have required hospitalization so far, but Henry said most have involved younger people who are fully vaccinated.

The provincial health officer urged anyone who delayed getting vaccinated on the expectation that the pandemic would soon be over to reconsider that stance in the face of Omicron.

"Without a vaccine you are at higher risk of serious illness and hospitalization," she said. "We know now with this strain, if you are fully vaccinated you can get infected, but it is a milder illness for those who are infected."

As of Friday, 86.9 per cent of eligible people ages five and older in B.C. had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 82.5 per cent had received two shots.

Unvaccinated people remain overrepresented in B.C.'s overall caseload, relative to their proportion of the population.

From Dec. 2 to 15, they represented 67.7 per cent of all new hospitalizations in the province, and from Dec. 9 to 15 they accounted for 40.8 per cent of new infections, despite being less than 20 per cent of the total population.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel