COVID-19 in B.C.: Ministry to give update on case counts as hospitalizations rise

Vancouver -

With hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rising in B.C., the province's health ministry will release another update Wednesday on the spread of the disease.

The update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, will have information on the latest positive tests, outbreaks, deaths and vaccination rates in the pandemic.

On Tuesday, officials announced hospitalizations had increased to 288, up by 10 from the day before. Of those, 140 people were being treated in intensive care.

The ministry did not provide an updated breakdown on the patients' immunization status Tuesday, but on Monday reported that 87 per cent of the 139 patients then in ICU were unvaccinated.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks about the strain COVID-19 patients are putting on hospitals as the government struggles with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Also announced in Tuesday's update were 677 new cases and one related death. The update pushed the province's seven-day average for new infections to 724, the highest it's been since May 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione