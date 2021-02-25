VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 briefing Thursday, revealing how many more cases, deaths and outbreaks were recorded in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are speaking a couple hours earlier than they usually do in the afternoon.

Henry and Dix's last update, which came in a joint written statement Wednesday, said another 456 people tested positive for the disease, bringing the province's total to 78,278 since the start of the pandemic.

They also announced two more deaths related to the disease.

B.C.'s active caseload, which has climbed by more than 500 cases over the last week, remained relatively static Wednesday at 4,668.

So did the province's rolling seven-day average for new cases, which increased slightly to 509 per day. That's the highest seven-day average B.C. has seen since Jan. 13.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel