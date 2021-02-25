Advertisement
COVID-19 in B.C.: Live update coming from top health officials on cases, deaths, outbreaks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 briefing Thursday, revealing how many more cases, deaths and outbreaks were recorded in the province.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are speaking a couple hours earlier than they usually do in the afternoon.
Henry and Dix's last update, which came in a joint written statement Wednesday, said another 456 people tested positive for the disease, bringing the province's total to 78,278 since the start of the pandemic.
They also announced two more deaths related to the disease.
B.C.'s active caseload, which has climbed by more than 500 cases over the last week, remained relatively static Wednesday at 4,668.
So did the province's rolling seven-day average for new cases, which increased slightly to 509 per day. That's the highest seven-day average B.C. has seen since Jan. 13.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel