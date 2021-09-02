VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will release another COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many more infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The update will be released in a written statement in the afternoon and will also have details on the latest deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates in the province.

On Wednesday, the health ministry announced 785 more positive COVID-19 tests were recorded in the province. The latest infections pushed B.C.'s seven-day rolling average for cases to 698, up from 685 the day before.

As of that update, 199 people were hospitalized, and 112 of them were in intensive care units.

Cases among unvaccinated people outnumbered those among the vaccinated, despite the fact that those who are fully vaccinated make up roughly two thirds of the total provincial population.

According to the ministry, 69.5 per cent of the 4,783 infections recorded from Aug. 24 to 30 were found in people who are unvaccinated. Another 10.5 per cent were among those who are partially vaccinated, while fully vaccinated British Columbians accounted for 20 per cent of cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday