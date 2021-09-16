COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest local update coming as most new cases are among unvaccinated

Vancouver -

B.C.'s health ministry will release the latest details on the spread of COVID-19 as most of the province's new cases continue to be among unvaccinated people.

According to the ministry, more than three-quarters of cases recorded in the last week in B.C. were in people who were not vaccinated (68.4 per cent) or partially vaccinated (8.1 per cent). This data is from cases confirmed between Sept. 7 and 13.

Looking at the first two weeks of the month, the ministry said 316 of the 387 people in hospital with the disease were unvaccinated.

This data was released Wednesday, when officials also announced 661 more people tested positive for the disease. Another seven people died from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, the latest update said.

But with more than 1,000 recoveries noted, B.C.'s active total dropped to just under 5,800 cases.

Provincial data shared Wednesday included that 86.1 per cent of all eligible British Columbians have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.6 per cent have both shots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione