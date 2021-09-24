COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest cases, deaths, outbreaks to be announced in final update of the week

Vancouver -

British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend, with information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

Updated information on how many B.C. residents are vaccinated will also be shared in the written statement, which will be released in the afternoon.

On Thursday, a statement from the health ministry said 832 more people tested positive for the disease in a 24-hour period.

However, the ministry's numbers for new and active cases did not match the totals that were posted on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 dashboard earlier in the day Thursday. Instead, the BCCDC reported 861 new cases and 5,726 active cases.

The ministry's statement noted that its numbers were "provisional due to a delayed data refresh and will be verified once confirmed."

But the ministry and the BCCDC reported matching numbers of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions on Thursday. Both said 330 people were battling the disease in hospital, a total that includes 148 infectious patients in intensive care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday