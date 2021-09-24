COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest cases, deaths, outbreaks to be announced in final update of the week
British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend, with information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.
Updated information on how many B.C. residents are vaccinated will also be shared in the written statement, which will be released in the afternoon.
On Thursday, a statement from the health ministry said 832 more people tested positive for the disease in a 24-hour period.
However, the ministry's numbers for new and active cases did not match the totals that were posted on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 dashboard earlier in the day Thursday. Instead, the BCCDC reported 861 new cases and 5,726 active cases.
The ministry's statement noted that its numbers were "provisional due to a delayed data refresh and will be verified once confirmed."
But the ministry and the BCCDC reported matching numbers of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions on Thursday. Both said 330 people were battling the disease in hospital, a total that includes 148 infectious patients in intensive care.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Huawei's Meng expected to reach 'resolution' of U.S. charges against her
Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou will be in a New York court today where it is expected that the U.S. charges against her will be resolved, following negotiations with American officials. In a letter docketed Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice states that it will be appearing in court to address "a resolution of the charges against the defendant in this matter."
Alberta's overwhelmed ICUs near capacity, military support being deployed
The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed that it will be sending resources to help with Alberta's overwhelmed intensive care units.
NEW | Discussions underway with countries to accept Canadians with mixed vaccines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says "active" discussions are underway with various countries, including the U.S., to permit the entry of Canadians with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide
Gatineau police say the deaths of a father and his two young children at an Aylmer, Que. home were a double murder-suicide.
Residents of First Nation in Ontario given expired Pfizer vaccine for nearly a month
Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is reporting that residents of the Saugeen First Nation in Ontario were given expired doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for nearly a month before the error was caught.
Draft of Arizona GOP's vote review finds wider Biden win
A draft report of the election review in Arizona's largest county by supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump found that current U.S. President Joe Biden did indeed win the 2020 presidential contest there, an embarrassing end to a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting Trump's false claim that he lost because of fraud.
Kamala Harris 'The View' interview delayed, hosts positive for COVID-19
A live televised interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Friday after two hosts of the 'The View' learned they tested positive for COVID-19 moments before they were to interview her.
Saskatoon judge rules child can receive COVID-19 vaccine in court battle between parents
A Saskatoon judge has ruled in favor allowing a father to have his child vaccinated despite the mother being opposed to her child getting the shot.
Brian Laundrie left home without phone or wallet, source says
The search for Brian Laundrie, who according to a source left behind his wallet and cell phone when last seen departing his parents' home 10 days ago, resumed Friday at a nature reserve in southwestern Florida.
Vancouver Island
-
1 road worker killed, another injured in crash near Nanaimo, B.C.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that killed a road worker and injured another near Nanaimo on Thursday night.
-
Vancouver Island adds 71 new COVID-19 cases
The cases were among 832 new cases found in B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
Club members push back over proposed changes to Cedar Hill Golf Course
The president of the Cedar Hill Golf Club says a report from District of Saanich staff recommending changes to the operation df Cedar Hill Golf Course will hurt the club and its members.
Calgary
-
Alberta's overwhelmed ICUs near capacity, military support being deployed
The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed that it will be sending resources to help with Alberta's overwhelmed intensive care units.
-
Calgary police anti-corruption unit to investigate incoming Liberal MP George Chahal
Calgary police has received a complaint and will begin investigating allegations newly elected Liberal MP George Chahal improperly removed campaign material promoting his opponent from a doorstep.
-
'Vaxxfest' brings in influencers, doctors to boost Alberta's Indigenous immunization rates
'Vaxxfest' is a three-day push aiming to attract young Albertans to facilities in Morley and Calgary where vaccines will be available.
Edmonton
-
'Unprecedented patient demand': Alberta reports 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Alberta reported 1,660 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths on Thursday.
-
'The traps for mice are full': AHS closes downtown Edmonton restaurant with 24 violations
A Chinese restaurant in downtown Edmonton has been ordered to close after an inspection revealed a long list of health code violations, according to Alberta Health Services.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Spruce Grove: RCMP
Police are trying to locate a stolen vehicle after a hit-and-run in Spruce Grove Friday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports just over 700 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just over 700 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 11 more deaths due to the disease.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to expand capacity limits for professional sports arenas, stadiums starting Saturday, sources say
Ontario is expanding capacity limits inside professional sports venues allowing 30,000 fans at the Rogers Centre and nearly 10,000 fans at Scotiabank Arena, sources confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
-
Toronto Police inspector arrested, suspended with pay for impaired driving
A Toronto Police Service (TPS) inspector with 30 years in the service has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.
Montreal
-
Quebecers march to demand better action on climate change
Quebecers across the province are set to take part in a Canada-wide demonstration to demand action be taken against climate change.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital increases to 24 infections
The COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital Centre in Montreal is getting worse.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in LaSalle home invasion that killed 75-year-old
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case of a violent break-and-entry in LaSalle earlier this month. Police are still seeking other suspects.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba investing in expanding urban Indigenous vaccine clinics
The Manitoba government is investing in helping increase vaccination rates among First Nations, Metis and Inuit people.
-
Knocked over power pole prompts road closure in Winnipeg: police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are advising the public of a road closure on Friday morning caused by a knocked down power pole.
-
ICU doctor cautiously optimistic about looming impact of 4th COVID-19 wave in Manitoba
A Manitoba critical care doctor and infectious diseases specialist remains cautiously optimistic when it comes to the impact of the fourth wave in Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for 5th day in a row; 460 new cases reported
Saskatchewan broke COVID-19 hospitalization records again on Thursday, reporting 273 patients in hospital with 58 in intensive care.
-
Saskatoon police say impaired driver was suffering overdose while behind the wheel
A 25-year-old man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges after he was allegedly found to be driving impaired and suffering from an overdose Thursday, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
Saskatoon city council to decide on parking patios running year round
Saskatoon City Council will look at a committee recommendation to allow parking patios to operate through the winter, making them a year-round amenity.
Regina
-
More health restrictions needed to keep children safe, Sask. epidemiologist says
As COVID-19 cases increase in Saskatchewan youth, medical experts say more restrictions are needed in schools to stop the transmission of the virus.
-
'Unbelievably heartbreaking': Sask. nurse left waiting for transplant as province suspends organ donation program
Krystal Graham has been on the liver transplant waitlist for about a year. Now, she says she is concerned COVID-19 will delay her life-saving surgery even longer.
-
Melville Millionaires' games postponed due to COVID-19: SJHL
The Melville Millionaires have postponed hockey games until further notice after a positive COVID-19 case associated with the team.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, active cases rise to 169
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 169.
-
N.B. businesses report customers throwing 'temper tantrums' when employees enforce COVID-19 rules
The first 24-hours following New Brunswick's rollout of new pandemic restrictions have been rocky for some of the businesses tasked with enforcing the new rules.
-
Two inmates escape from Dartmouth, N.S. jail
Two inmates have escaped from a jail in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, the province’s Department of Justice confirmed Friday morning.
London
-
The message is clear: 'Avoid Broughdale Street in London, Ont. Saturday'
The city and its community members are sending a clear message to students about gathering on Broughdale, as Saturday would normally bring large unsanctioned parties to the area
-
Settlement agreement finalized for Saugeen Shores and Saugeen Ojibway Nation
An out of court resolution has been reached in relation to Saugeen Shore's involvement in The Town of Saugeen Shores and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) and parts of the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula
-
Residents of First Nation in Ontario given expired Pfizer vaccine for nearly a month
Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is reporting that residents of the Saugeen First Nation in Ontario were given expired doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for nearly a month before the error was caught.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Timmins police resume search for homicide suspect
In a twist to the fatal shooting in Schumacher on Thursday, Timmins police said the suspect arrested in connection to the homicide has been cleared and detectives are resuming their search for the person responsible.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Four arrested in Cedar Street incident: North Bay police
Few details are known, but North Bay police have reopened Cedar Street after an incident Friday morning that triggered a 'hold and secure' protocol at several area schools.
-
Some restaurants closing dining rooms in wake of vaccine passport
After the second day of the vaccine passport in Ontario some restaurants are shifting their operating model to deal with the tool.
Kitchener
-
Police launch homicide investigation after male found dead in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have launched a homicide investigation after a male was found dead in Kitchener early Friday morning.
-
Vaccine certificate program an 'important step' to reduce COVID-19 spread, regional officials say
Ontario's new COVID-19 vaccine certificate program will help reduce the spread of the disease in the community, Waterloo Region officials say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports just over 700 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just over 700 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 11 more deaths due to the disease.