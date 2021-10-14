COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest case update coming as rolling average dips to late-summer levels

Vancouver -

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C. health officials Thursday, with information on how many more people tested positive in a 24-hour period.

The latest update will come the day after B.C. added 605 more cases to its total, which as of Wednesday stood at 195,186.

After a long weekend that saw one of the lowest single-day totals for new coronavirus infections in B.C. in two months, the province's seven-day rolling average for new cases declined to 580, the lowest it's been since Aug. 21.

Though they make up a small proportion of the province's total population, unvaccinated people continue to make up the majority of new infections.

From Oct. 5 through 11, unvaccinated people accounted for 61.1 per cent of the 4,206 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday