VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another look at how COVID-19 is spreading locally through an update expected to be released in the afternoon.

Information on the latest positive tests, deaths and vaccination rates is expected to be shared through a written statement in the afternoon.

That update will come after a news conference with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, when the pair will talk about vaccines in the province.

In the last COVID-19 update, the provincial health ministry announced 267 more people tested positive for the disease over a three-day period. From Friday to Saturday, 94 tested positive. Another 79 tested positive from Saturday to Sunday. Finally, 94 were confirmed to have the coronavirus between Sunday and Monday.

One more death was also recorded in B.C. over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.