COVID-19 in B.C.: Hospitalizations down slightly in final daily update

In their final daily update on COVID-19 data, B.C. health officials reported a slight decrease in hospitalizations.

The Ministry of Health said in a written statement Wednesday that 329 test-positive COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in B.C., down from 334 the previous day.

That total includes both those whose infections are serious enough to require hospitalization and those who were hospitalized for other reasons and tested positive incidentally. Health officials have previously estimated that about 45 per cent of hospitalizations in B.C. are incidental.

There are 37 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in B.C., an increase of two from Tuesday.

Wednesday's update was the last one to share daily data on the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. Beginning on Thursday, the ministry will report COVID-19 data on a weekly basis.

The change comes as B.C. and other provinces see a resurgence of coronavirus infections driven by the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that officials expect "slight" increases in transmission over the next month or two, followed by gradual declines.

That trajectory would not match the one currently being seen in Ontario. The head of that province's COVID-19 Science Table told CP24 on Wednesday that wastewater surveillance indicated levels of coronavirus transmission matching what Ontario saw at the height of its Omicron wave in January.

Those figures imply roughly 100,000 to 120,000 new COVID-19 infections per day, according to Dr. Peter Jüni.

Ontario has also seen its hospitalizations surge by 40 per cent week over week.

In B.C., Henry has said public health orders aimed at reducing transmission are "a last resort," and added that she's "hopeful" the province won't need to implement them again for COVID-19.

Wednesday's update did not include the latest coronavirus-related deaths, which are scheduled to be included in Thursday's weekly update. Officials said Tuesday that the death count will likely be higher than usual due to a change in the way the province categorizes COVID-19 deaths.

While officials have previously reported deaths only after confirming that COVID-19 was a contributing factor, weekly death counts going forward will include all cases in which a person who tested positive in the last 30 days dies, regardless of whether the coronavirus contributed to the death.

Incidental deaths will be removed from the total "on a rolling basis" as causes of death are confirmed, Henry said Tuesday.

In addition to hospitalization data, Wednesday's update included 216 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a final daily update on vaccination efforts.

Since COVID-19 vaccines became available, B.C. has administered 4,530,329 first doses to people ages five and older, enough to cover 90.9 per cent of the population in that age group. The province has also administered 4,359,332 second doses, covering roughly 87.5 per cent of B.C. residents ages five and older.

Among adults, 59.5 per cent have received a booster shot, a total of 2,574,997 doses.