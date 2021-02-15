VANCOUVER -- British Columbians won't get a COVID-19 case update Monday, but health officials are scheduled to return for a live briefing on Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix typically reveal three days' worth of COVID-19 data on Mondays, but with the Family Day holiday, there won't be an afternoon briefing.

Instead, it's expected the pair will share four days' worth of data on Tuesday.

In their last update, given Friday, Dix and Henry said another 445 cases had been added to the province's total. As well, 10 more people died.

Most of those who died were seniors in long-term care homes, Henry said, offering her condolences to their families and caregivers.

As of Friday, there were 4,347 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., a number that included 226 people who were hospitalized. Of those, 61 were in intensive care.

On Friday, Henry and Dix announced another variant of concern had been recorded in the province. The B.1.525 variant, which was first detected in Nigeria, was associated with recent travel to that country.

"The emergence of these variants, of course, makes us all concerned in B.C.," she said, adding that celebrations of Lunar New Year and the Family Day long weekend should not be used as an excuse to gather with others in violation of public health orders.

"We are, in some ways, playing catch-up with this virus," Henry said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday