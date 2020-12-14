VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 snapshot of the week Monday, as the province's top health officials will reveal how many new cases of the disease were reported over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also reveal how many more deaths and outbreaks were recorded since Friday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming this conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

Henry and Dix's last update, which was given through a written statement Friday, revealed another 737 people tested positive for COVID-19. As well, 11 more people died from the disease, bringing the province's death toll to 598.

While last week's COVID-19 updates focused on the upcoming holiday season, which will look extremely different for most British Columbians as provincial health orders limiting social gatherings are in effect until Jan. 8, Henry and Dix were both hopeful for the first vaccine shipment to arrive in the province.

"We want to ensure we are moving into this stage of our COVID-19 response in the best position possible, which means working together to make sure we don’t fall back as we move forward with our immunization program," the pair said in their joint statement.

The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada on Sunday. Premier John Horgan previously said about 4,000 British Columbians will received their first dose of the vaccine by the end of the week.